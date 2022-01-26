Stop calling old women witches - E/R Chief Imam advises youth

The Eastern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Yussif Amudani Sulemana, has urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to desist from calling their aged mothers witches.
The youth, according to him, should rather accord such women with dignity and respect.
He indicated that the practice of tagging old women with witchcraft should be stopped immediately.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic at his Koforidua Zongo residence last Saturday, the Chief Imam explained that those who called their mothers' witches did that because their mothers did not allow them to engage in negative activities such as stealing, smoking of harmful substances and prostitution.
Disgraceful
According to Alhaji Sulemana, those who engaged in such disrespectful acts must stop now since it frowns on most religions, especially Islam.
“If indeed, old women, as well as our old mothers, are truly witches, they would have killed us at infancy. We will not have even gotten the chance to live or grow”, he stated.
Alhaji Sulemana therefore appealed to teachers, community leaders, chiefs as well as the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to carry out educational programmes to teach children as well as adults, to refrain from calling old women witches.
He also advised women to take good care of their children and urged the police to deal drastically with anybody, particularly the youth, reported to have called an old woman a witch.