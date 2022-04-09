State funeral for Hajia Ramatu at Black Star Square today

A state funeral will be held at the Black Star Square in Accra at 8 a.m. today, for Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama.
The wife of the late former Vice-President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital last Thursday, aged 70.
The Executive Director of the Aliu Mahama Foundation, Dr S. K . Frimpong, revealed this on behalf of the family while receiving guests who commiserated with the family in Accra yesterday.
He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Ministers of State and other government officials are expected to be in attendance.
Funeral rites, he said, however, begun yesterday, Friday, April 8, with prayers for the family.
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, led the prayers.
Burial
Dr Frimpong said after the state funeral, the body would be sent to Tamale for burial at the Kalpohin Estate today.
He said the third and seventh days of the funeral rites, Adu'a would be held in Tamale, with the 40th day, which is the final funeral rites, held in Accra.
Difficult moment
A son of the late Hajia Ramatu, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, said it had been a difficult moment for the family since the demise of their mother.
He added that Hajia Ramatu's greatest wish was to see all her children prosper and succeed in life.
"The last time I saw joy in my mum's face was when I was declared winner as the parliamentary candidate for Yendi and eventually became the Member of Parliament," he said.
He said not long after the swearing in, she fell ill, adding that it was unfortunate that she did not live to see her children grow.
"I give everything to Almighty Allah, I know my mum is in heaven," Mr Mahama said, stating that he was glad she had gained rest after a year and half of illness.
Well wishers
The Vice-President together with some ministers of state, were present at the home of the late former Vice-President to commiserate with the family and sign the Book of Condolence.
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyeremanten, in an interview, said the late Hajia Ramatu had always been a good friend to him and his wife, with whom they shared same values and mutual respect.
"It is with great sadness that my wife and I received the news of the sudden demise of Hajia," he said, adding that the late Hajia Ramatu was such a strong pillar behind her husband, doing all she could to bring peace to the party and the country as a whole.
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, described Hajia Ramatu as a calm person, stating that she was very instrumental in the running of the party, doing a lot of background works for the party.
"Her vision was to see this country prospering in bounties," he said, adding that her death was a loss to the party.
He also advised upcoming female politicians to look up to the calm nature of Hajia Ramatu and be patient as they entered into the field of politics.
The former Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior, said he owed his political career and success to the Aliu Mahama family, adding that the late Hajia Ramatu was a fantastic and supportive woman.
"I am not mourning her, I am celebrating her because she was a fantastic lady and very supportive to the late Vice-President and the Ghanaian agenda," he said.