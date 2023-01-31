Staff of Access Bank support 70 communities

Staff of Access Bank have supported three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects through the Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP) that touches the lives of over 100,000 people in over 70 communities.
The communities are spread across Upper West, Ashanti, Volta, Western, Greater Accra and Bono East regions.
The effort is in line with the bank’s vision to become the most sustainable and respected bank in Africa.
The 2022 EVP focused on 12 projects under education, health and social welfare to support the SDGs 3, 4 and 17.
Staff undertook various interventions, including supporting 10 below-the-knee prosthetics surgeries for needy beneficiaries in collaboration with the National Prosthetics Centre under the Ghana Health Service.
In addition, staff have provided a firefly machine to the Ussher Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region so that jaundiced neonates could now receive phototherapy treatment at the hospital.
Interventions
Other interventions in health included supporting the Tema General Hospital with mechanised beds, while the Mallam Atta Government Hospital and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, both in the Greater Accra Region, received various medical equipment and hospital consumables towards improving the health of stakeholders.
Staff also organised a blood donation exercise for the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region to serve 10 medical units of the hospital.
Projects undertaken in education and sports helped to unearth young talents and encouraged children in various communities to utilise their talents for the benefit of their societies, while keeping fit for effective studies.
Staff donated sporting kits to the ADMA Primary and Calvary Methodist schools in the Greater Accra Region, and organised a football competition between the two schools.
The Tendamba Primary School in Wa in the Upper West Region also received sporting kit.
In addition, staff supported the Angels of Hope Orphanage Home in Tarkwa in the Western Region and the Chosen Children Orphanage in Darkuman in the Greater Accra Region with a facelift, reading materials, toiletries, mattresses, sporting kit and consumables.
Yearly gesture
Every year, staff of Access Bank Ghana are categorised into various groups across the country to undertake projects in identified need areas in their communities as part of their contribution to meeting the SDGs.
The EVP is a component of Access Bank’s corporate social responsibility solely driven by staff.
Through the programme, staff of the bank give back to society through their personal resources and physical commitments to impact lives and communities.
Operating from 53 business locations across the country, Access Bank continues to build solid long-term relationships with customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.
The bank has over the years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent services and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.