SG Ghana marks 20th anniversary

Joshua Bediako Koomson Oct - 09 - 2023 , 05:56

Societe Generale Ghana (SG Ghana) has marked its 20th anniversary with a resolve to remain committed to the development and growth of the country and the financial industry through an enhanced service delivery.

The bank has assured that it would continue to support the country by financing individuals, businesses and industries, and also provide an enhance strategic measures to resolve any bottle necks that limited economic resilience in the country.

The Managing Director of the bank, Hakim Ouzzani, who gave the assurance also challenged the staff to remain committed to the bank’s vision and continue to provide financial solutions that positively impacted the lives and activities of customers.

The celebration

The celebration which took place last Thursday under the theme, “20 Years with You,” brought together staff of the bank, regulators, captains of industry, members from the diplomatic community and other high-profile individuals.

It was thrilled by one of the country’s famous afro pop, highlife and reggae musical artist, Kojo Antwi, who lit up the evening with a dazzling performance for the entertaining pleasure of the guests.

The Bank also held an art competition which also brought to a sensational climax at the event.

Seth Nah Oklikah won the first place with his art piece dubbed “Beautiful Woman”, and went home with a cash prize of GH 30,000 while Aminu Salawu and Lanto Kwame Mawunyo Azasime won second and third place with their art pieces “Nothing is Waste” and “Melody of Discord” respectively.

They were awarded with individual cash prices of GH20,000 and GH 10,000.



Appreciation

“20 years carry the symbol of youth and strength.

At 20, we look at the past with a few nostalgic mood but above all, we have our eyes on the future

For the past 20 years our customers have given us the opportunity to support them in your daily lives.

They’ve trusted us all these years and they also challenge us to do better.

Your expectations, your demands and your claims helped us to continuously improve our solutions and services and we thank you for moving forward with us since the past 20 years,” the MD said.

He said the vision now was to continue and accelerate the development of the country while integrating more environmental and social responsibility and ensuring a green inclusive, sustainable, equitable and responsible world.

Mr Ouzzani further commended the regulatory bodies for the support and guidance throughout the 20 years journey, adding that the bank would continue to rely on them for greater collaborations going forward.

Growth

SG Group’s Deputy Director of Retail Banking for Africa, the Mediterranean Basin, and Overseas, Georges Wega, also expressed his deep-felt gratitude to the local team and the bank’s stakeholders for making the achievement possible.

According to him, Societe Generale had been a part of the Africa economy for over 100 years and had spearheaded major economic and developmental transformations.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale first entered the Ghanaian financial sector in 2003 when it acquired a 51 per cent stake in the then Social Security Bank.

Over the last two decades, the bank has provided innovative financial solutions to individuals, SME and corporate customers.