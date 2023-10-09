Partnership with Ghana exemplary — Indian Parliamentary Delegation

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Oct - 09 - 2023 , 05:52

The leader of India’s parliamentary delegation to the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), Anurag Sharma, has described the relationship between Ghana and India as an exemplary one which highlights the significance of international collaboration in an interconnected world.

He said the partnership which predated Ghana’s independence was rooted in shared values and common principles for peace which translated into efforts to bolster cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, health care and capacity building.

“Our approach aligns with the principles of South-South cooperation, addressing common challenges faced by all developing nations, and giving all of us a stronger voice on the global stage,” he stressed.

Event

Mr Sharma was speaking at a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in Accra in connection with the CPC.

Organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the CPC is the largest gathering of Commonwealth parliamentarians who come together to discuss and debate key global political issues and developments.

It exists to promote knowledge of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy, with particular reference to the countries of the Commonwealth.

The 66th conference is being hosted by the Parliament of Ghana and the CPA Ghana Branch in Accra from September 30 to October 6, 2023.

The reception served as a platform for the parliamentarians of the two nations to interact and acquaint themselves with one another.

Economic growth

Mr Sharma said democratic governance, rule of law and stable political environment across the country had offered Indian businesses and industries promising opportunities for growth and expansion.

That, he said, had enticed leading Indian business groups to establish their presence in the country and contributed to the nation’s economic development, job creation and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, technology and pharmaceuticals.

“Education and people to people ties have also played a pivotal role in strengthening our bonds, with India initiating numerous scholarships and training programmes for Ghanaian students and professionals, fostering educational excellence and cultural understanding,” he added.

Touching on parliamentary collaboration, Mr Sharma said the two parliaments shared a robust connection with regular visits and interactions among fellow parliamentarians, creating stronger bonds encompassing various sectors, including trade, investment, education and cultural exchange.

“Both our nations collaborate on issues of mutual interest, nurturing economic growth and development,” he added.

Development cooperation

The chargé d'affaires of the Indian High Commission, Chinpau Ngaihte, said India’s development cooperation with Ghana was among the largest in West Africa, making India one of the nation’s top trading partners and largest investors.

He said India was committed to further deepen its partnership with Ghana in all sectors towards the adoption of cost effective technologies and shared best practices through capacity building and training programmes that made a difference at the ground level.

“Our over 150,000 strong community is contributing to the Ghanaian progress and prosperity.

They are highly regarded for their professionalism and work ethics.

“From east to west and north to south, they represent the microcosm of India, and have a footprint in major cities in Ghana,” Mr Ngaihte added.

Closer ties

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, lauded India for demonstrating commitment to the CPA and its mission to promote knowledge of the constitutional legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy, with particular reference to the countries of the Commonwealth.

“The CPA affords us in the Commonwealth a platform for cross fertilisation of ideas.

“India-Ghana relations have traditionally been warm and friendly, resting on solid foundation anchored in collective values and shared vision,” he added.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, urged the two bodies to forge deeper alliances at the national and sub-national levels because parliaments embodied the sovereign will of the people.