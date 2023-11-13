School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah passes on

The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah has passed on.

She was the wife of the late Major Courage E.K. Quashigah, a former Minister of Health and Agriculture in the Kufuor administration.

She was 63 years old.

Mrs Gertrude Quashigah, was confirmed as the substantive national coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) in 2020.

Mrs Quashigah, who also held the position of chief executive officer (CEO) at Ambar Quality Foods Limited, was not only a prominent figure in the field of hospitality but also made significant contributions to the Ghanaian food industry.

Her expertise and dedication were widely recognized, as she appeared on various media platforms to articulate her views.

She was born on February 1, 1960 in Dzelukope, Keta, in the Volta Region.

She graduated from Keta Secondary Senior High School and went on to pursue further studies in her chosen field.

Under Mrs. Quashigah’s leadership, the Ghana School Feeding Programme made tremendous strides in ensuring that children had access to nutritious meals.