Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund donates GH¢200,000 worth of relief items to Akosombo dam spillage victims

GraphicOnline Nov - 13 - 2023 , 10:59

The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) has donated GH¢200,000 in various relief items to support the victims affected by the recent Akosombo dam spillage.

The donation, presented in a short ceremony in Accra last Thursday, included essential items such as student mattresses, sanitary pads, rice, cooking oil, mosquito coils, toilet paper, mosquito nets, and bottled water.

These items were carefully chosen to address the immediate needs of those affected by the spillage, emphasizing GIIF's commitment to social responsibility and dedication to aiding communities during challenging times.

The presentation was made in collaboration with Citi FM/Citi TV’s "#Relief4LowerVolta" campaign, launched in October to collect relief items for the affected individuals.

Background

In September of this year, the Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated a controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams in the Eastern Region due to excess water from appreciable rainfall. This second-stage spillage impacted downstream areas, leading to severe flooding and the displacement of tens of thousands of people. The dams, which collectively generate about a third of the country's electricity supply, necessitated immediate relief efforts.

Inspiration

Mr. Eric Okyere Darko, a Board Member of GIIF, cited the organization's commitment to assisting the government in providing essential needs to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage as the inspiration behind the donation. He expressed hope that the items would alleviate some of the hardships faced by the affected individuals.

Mr. Darko commended GIIF's Board Chair, Philip Addison, and CEO Solomon Asamoah for their leadership in undertaking this compassionate gesture.

Appreciation

Mr. Samuel Atta Mensah, the CEO of Citi FM/TV, received the items and extended appreciation to the management and board of GIIF.

He also took the opportunity to provide updates on the ongoing efforts of his organization to facilitate relief items to victims in the Volta Region.