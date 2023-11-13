Fodome residents contribute GH¢25,000 to Volta Disaster Relief Fund

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 13 - 2023 , 11:16

The people of the Fodome Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region have contributed GH¢25,000 to the Disaster Relief Fund set up by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs(VRHC).

The fund was launched last month with seed money of GH¢50,000 to support victims of the floods caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The cheque for the amount was presented to the President of the VRHC, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, by the Ngoyifia of Fodome, Togbe Diabo XI, at a ceremony in Ho last Thursday.

Togbe Diabo, who was accompanied by other chiefs and queens from Fodome, said the money was raised through levies imposed on citizens of Fodome.

Trailblazers

For his part, the Paramount Chief of Anfoega,Togbe Tepre Hodo, commended the people of Fodome for the goodwill gesture, saying it was a great service to humanity and a noble one which would definitely bring smiles to the faces of the flood victims.

In a related development, the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has called on Ghanaians, irrespective of their locations to mobilise their ‘widow’s mite’ for the victims of the floods.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the church, the Rt Rev. Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine Agbeko (rtd) said a little demonstration of love and concern for people in distress could bring tremendous relief and joy to them.

He made the remarks when he led a delegation of the EPCG to Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region recently to present a truck load of relief items to some of the displaced persons after touring other parts of theTongu areas hit by the floods.