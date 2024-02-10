Okudzeto Ablakwa set to inaugurate homes for 300 victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 10 - 2024 , 13:09

The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is set to inaugurate the second phase of his project to house constituents who were rendered homeless as a result of the Akosombo dam spillage.

The MP has constructed buildings to house 300 of the victims.

Mr Ablakwa in a social media post today [Saturday, February 10, 2024], said the project will be inaugurated today by former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

He posted: "All is set for today’s commissioning by H.E. John Mahama of the North Tongu MP & Partners Safe Alternative Housing Project which will house another 300 VRA spillage victims.

Glory be to God and our amazing partners for what we have achieved after 7 weeks of construction.

I shall keep my pledge of leaving no spillage victim behind.

In this together, rising together."

What happened

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Described as a disaster mitigation plan, the spillage exercise started at a very low rate without any significant impact on the downstream communities until October 10, 2023, when six spillage gates were opened to increase the flow as water-inflow to the reservoir kept increasing and levels got close to the maximum capacity that the dam can take.

The exercise, the VRA indicated, was a crucial one aimed at protecting the dam’s integrity and technological installations.

The heightened spillage has led to an overflow of the Volta River’s banks and displacing settlements in about nine different district assemblies in the Volta and Eastern regions including North, Central and South Tongu District Assemblies, Asuogyaman, Shai Osudoku and Ada.

Almost all communities along the lower Volta Basin were affected resulting in widespread power cuts in affected communities, submerged houses, with displaced people going hungry.

Several thousands of people were affected by the dam spillage, with Mr Ablakwa's constituency, considered the most affected area.

Following the hardships that followed the dam spillage, particularly with the homeless people, the MP pledged to help house the affected victims by constructing homes for them.