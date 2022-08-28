Salvation Army Global leader in Ghana for centenary celebration

The Global Leader of the Salvation Army, General Brian Peddle, has commended the strong partnership and support of the government of Ghana for faith based organisation in improving the welding of the people.
“Might I say, we don’t enjoy that privileged everywhere in the world and therefore I underline the fact that we do not take that for granted”, he added.
General Peddle stated this when he led a delegation of both local and international leaders of Salvation Army to the Jubilee House for a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra.
The delegation was in the country as part of activities to mark the centenary celebration of the formation of the Salvation Army in Ghana.
The Salvation Army is a Protestant church and an international charitable organisation headquartered in England.
The organisation has worldwide membership comprising soldiers, officers and adherents collectively known as Salvationists.
It is in 133 countries with 27 in Africa. Forty-seven per cent of its activities are in Africa.
General Peddle said the church was grateful that Ghana and President Akufo-Addo were demonstrating a good view towards partnership with their church in all spheres of life especially the work in the areas of education and health.
He said through his visits to various hospitals and schools of the church in Ghana, he had witnessed the tremendous support in those areas and added aside that the Ghana Salvation army has another partnership which was with the International Salvation army where the later had been helping in developing projects.
General Peddle said the area of women empowerment and protection for children was great on their agenda and that it was refreshing for the rest of the world to see the collaboration between the government and the Salvation Army.
100 years
President Akufo-Addo said the government found it easy to collaborate with faith based organisations including the Muslims to deliver education, health care and help improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.
He described this as heartfelt and deeply embodied in the body politic of the country and noted that “we will continue to work with the Salvation Army and work with all faith based organisation in out=r country because we a mutuality of interest, goal in what they and the government area trying to so”.
He said the work the church was doing especially ensuring believe in God was very important foundational concept for the development of the society.
“I believe in God, I am very clear in my mind that I am a Christian involved in politics, I say it in every opportunity that I get, and not just by word but by deed” he added.