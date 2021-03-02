RISE-Ghana commends UNICEF, Chinese Government for investing in nutrition in North East Region

RISE-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation in the Upper East Region has commended UNICEF-Ghana and the Chinese Government for investing in nutrition in North East Region.
According to the NGO, with COVID-19 ravaging people’s lives and livelihoods, initiatives aimed at providing coping mechanisms, reducing vulnerabilities, boosting people immunity and reducing inequality must be highly commended and up scaled.
Background
To bolster efforts being made by the Government of Ghana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has donated US$ 1 million to help improve newborn care and child health, prevent, detect and treat severe acute malnutrition. Ghana is one of six countries receiving financial support within the framework of the China-UNICEF cooperation against COVID-19 through China’s South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund.
Through this grant, UNICEF will continue supporting the Government of Ghana with the provision of nutrition supplies such as iron- folic tablets, vitamin A supplements, weighing scales and height boards , ready-to-use therapeutic foods, therapeutic milk and essential medicine and neonatal intensive care equipment to help newborns survive and thrive.
The nutrition supplies and health equipment will serve and benefit 115,112 children, 128,925 adolescents and 23,022 women in the North East Region.
Commendation
The Executive Director of RISE-Ghana, Alhaji Awal Ahmed Kariama, in a statement on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, said the gesture will go a long way to improve health outcomes in the region.
He explained that undernutrition continues to threaten children’s survival and development in Ghana, pointing out that “It accounts for 24% of child deaths in Ghana and leads to stunting of growth and brain function.”
Alhaji Kariama has, therefore, urged other multi-national agencies and donors to emulate the good example of Chine and UNICEF to ensure other deprived regions are adequately covered and that no one is left behind in the spirit of the SDGs.