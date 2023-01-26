Rev. Fr Samuel Nkuah-Boateng is the new Catholic Bishop of Wiawso.

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr Samuel Nkuah-Boateng as the new Catholic Bishop of Wiawso.
Rev. Fr Nkuah-Boateng takes over from Most Rev Joseph Francis Essien.
Until his appointment, Rev. Fr Nkuah-Boateng, was the administrator of St Joseph Cathedral and the Director of the Diocesan Pastoral and Formation Centre and Diocesan Coordinator of Justice and Peace Commission.
The Secretary General of the Catholic Bishop Conference, Rev. Fr Lazarus Anondee announced the appointment at a news conference in Accra today (Jan 26, 2023).
Profile
Born on May 6, 1968 at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, Rev. Fr Nkuah-Boateng, attended primary and middle schools at Bosomoiso Roman Catholic Primary and DC Middle School.
He obtained his West Africa Examinations Council Ordinary and and Advanced Level certificates, all at St Teresa's Minor Seminary, Amisano, Elmina - 1985-1993.
He studied Spirituality and Philosophy at St. Paul's Catholic Seminary in Accra and Theology at St. Peter's Regional Seminary in Cape Coast, 1990-1999.
He was ordained priest in 2001.
He holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) Degree in Conflict, Human Rights and Peace Studies from the University of Education at Wineba - 2018-2020.
He holds Masters Degree in Pastoral Ministry and Religious Education from the Catholic University College at Fiapre in Sunyani, 2015-2017.
Rev. Fr. Nkuah-Boateng also holds Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, 1998-2000 and he as well holds Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Sociology and Study of Religion from the University of Ghana, Legon 1994-1998.