Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe is now Chief of Air Staff

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff, with effect from today, Thursday, January 26, 2023.
This comes after the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) of his predecessor, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson.
The appointment was done by the President in consultation with the Council of State and in accordance to the provisions of Article 212 of the 1992 Constitution.
President Akufo-Addo has therefore, expressed his gratitude to the former Chief of Air Staff for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation, and wished him well in his retirement.
A press statement signed and issued on Thursday night (Jan 26, 2023) by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin announced the new appointment.