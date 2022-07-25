Coup plotters trial: High Court orders suspects to open defence

The Accra High Court has directed the 10 persons accused of being part of a plot to overthrow the government to open their defence.
This was after the three-member panel of the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, dismissed a submission of ‘no case’ filed by the accused persons.
In a ruling Monday (July 25, 2022), the court which also had Justices Hafisata Amaleboba and Stephen Oppong, held that the submission of ‘no case’ had no merit because the prosecution had been able to establish a prima facie case against the 10 accused persons through its 13 witnesses.
The accused persons have, therefore, been asked to answer to the allegations raised by the prosecution.
Not guilty
The accused persons are in court for allegedly taking part in the activities of Take Action Ghana (TAG), a non-governmental organisation accused by the prosecution of planning to destabilise the country to take over the government.
They are Dr Frederic Mac-Palm, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) and Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith).
The rest - Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine - are all soldiers.
ACP Dr Agordzo and Col.Gameli have pleaded not guilty to abetment of high treason, while the rest have pleaded not guilty to high treason and conspiracy to commit high treason.