RCC lauds Henry Quartey for national award

Daily Graphic Mar - 17 - 2023 , 06:28

The Greater Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has lauded the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, for being honoured with the Order of the Volta - Companion award.

It said the award, which was bestowed on him for the role he played in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, was a testament to his commitment to improvement in health delivery in and the overall development of the region.

According to the council, Mr Quartey had, at the slightest opportunity, demonstrated his resolve for selfless service to this nation.

“We are grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for conferring the Order of the Volta - Companion on you at the National Honours and Awards ceremony,” a statement from the council said.

National Awards

Last Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo conferred national honours on some Ghanaians at the National Honours and Awards.

They were made up of individuals who supported the country’s fight against the COVID-19 and others who helped it to win the maritime dispute with Cote d’Ivoire.

A total of 41 Ghanaians received the highest honours, the Order of the Volta - Companion.

Four Ghanaians also received special awards for their extraordinary individual achievements.

“Mr Quartey worked to the best of his ability in confronting the COVID-19 which had plagued humanity and was bent on altering our way of life on all fronts,” the RCC said, adding: “Little did we know that your humble and selfless service to God and country would gain this high recognition for this prestigious national honour.”

“This award is certainly a trophy to your hard work here in Ghana and across the globe. We are proud of you.

To all who supported you in any shape or form in the line of duty for the successes you chalked up to come this far, we say a big thank you,” it added.

“We also salute the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, for granting you that rare opportunity, as his deputy, and backing you to play that leading role on the COVID-19 National Security Operations Committee,” it said.

The statement expressed the hope that the award would spur the regional minister on to do even more in the area of environmental cleanliness.