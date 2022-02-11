Radio presenter Bobbie Ansah arrested for publication of false news

Radio presenter Kwabena Bobbie Ansah of Accra FM has been arrested by the police for Radio presenter Bobbie Ansah arrested for publication of false newspublication of false news and offensive conduct.
The Accra Regional Police Command arrested him on Thursday night (Feb 10, 2022).
He was picked up at about 10pm shortly after he had hosted a radio talk show, “The Citizen Show’ which airs daily on Accra FM under the Class Media Group (CMG) umbrella.
A police statement on the arrest explained that the radio show host had earlier turned down a number of invitations from the police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigation.
Details of his arrest are sketchy and the police have indicated their preparedness to release further details later.