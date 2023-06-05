R.K Atikpo Foundation donates medical equipment to improve healthcare in Oti Region

GraphicOnline Jun - 05 - 2023 , 08:22

The R.K Atikpo Foundation (RKAF), led by Hon. Richard K. Atikpo, a member of the Council of State representing the Oti Region, has partnered with GIZ & Magdeburg in Germany and Networking for Hope to import a range of medical equipment and supplies. These vital resources, worth thousands of euros, aim to enhance healthcare delivery in the nine districts of the Oti Region.

The donated items encompass various essential medical equipment, including hospital beds, defibrillators, monitor accessories, syringe pumps and cables, swimming aids, mobilization chairs, ultrasonic probes, ultrasonic device accessories, personal protective equipment (PPEs), breathing tubes, 02 sensors, suctions, resuscitators, medical supplies, consumables, ventilators, and more. This generous contribution is expected to significantly contribute to improving the quality of healthcare services in the region.

Additionally, a multi-day workshop focused on ultrasound examination in emergency medicine was organized in collaboration with German partners. The workshop provided theoretical knowledge and practical exercises, including hands-on training with patients. Furthermore, doctors and nurses from the hospitals in Jasikan and Nkwanta received new ultrasound devices to enhance their diagnostic capabilities.

To foster continued professional development and knowledge exchange, a future workshop is planned for the next year, aiming to establish an annual exchange program. This initiative seeks to forge strong connections with colleagues in Germany and facilitate a sustainable improvement in the clinical situation within the Oti Region.

Reginald Seth Dogbey, the Project Manager, reassured the people of the Oti Region of the commitment of Hon. Richard K. Atikpo and his partners to support and collaborate with health institutions to enhance healthcare delivery. He further emphasized that the foundation is actively working on initiatives to improve education, youth development, women's empowerment, and sanitation in the region.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of health institutions in the Oti Region, Dr. Fidelis Attia, the Medical Superintendent of Jasikan Government Hospital, conveyed appreciation for the donated medical equipment and supplies. He expressed hope for continued support and additional assistance in the future, highlighting the positive impact such contributions have on healthcare services in the region.

The collaborative efforts of the R.K Atikpo Foundation, GIZ & Magdeburg, and Networking for Hope underscore the significance of international partnerships in bolstering healthcare infrastructure and ultimately improving the well-being of communities in the Oti Region.