Q3 General Construction set to dredge Owabi dam

Residents of Kumasi and its environs in the Ashanti Region will no longer have to worry about imminent water shortage as Q3 General Construction and Civil Engineering Dredging Works Limited has sealed a contract with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to dredge the Owabi dam.
The exercise will help to improve the operations of the GWCL, hence improving water supply to residents in the catchment areas of the dam.
The Owabi dam is one of two dams that serves as the main source of water supply for the residents of Kumasi Metropolis and its environs.
The dam serves the north-western part of the Kumasi Metropolis, including Kwadaso, Asuoyeboah, Abuakwa, Nkawie, and Akropong.
The dam, which was built in 1926 is heavily silted and has not seen any major rehabilitation works.
Additionally, human encroachment has also eroded a portion of its forest cover, exposing it to environmental degradation.
The Chief Manager of the project, Ing. Francis Adjei – Boateng, from the GWCL who presented the contract to Q3 stated that the rationale to dredge the dam was to improve the active storage capacity of the Owabi Reservoir.
He stressed the need for the company (Q3) to apply its professional experience when working on the project.
For him, “It has therefore become crucial to dredge the dam to save residents from perennial flooding that threatens lives and property.”
For her part, Mrs. Leonara Appiah of Q3 General Construction and Civil Engineering Dredging Works Limited said the dam is going to be dredged by specialist equipment which breaks up the mud.
"It's going to be a spectacle to watch,” she noted, pointing out that about 50,000 cubic meters of segment and weeds in reservoir are going to be disposed off.