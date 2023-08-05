Put lands to judicious use - Dr Awal charges regional CNCs

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Aug - 05 - 2023 , 08:20

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has charged the regional offices of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) to put to good use the vast lands on which their offices are located.

He suggested that they partnered their respective Regional Coordinating Councils, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lands were put to judicious use.

Dr Awal, therefore, directed them to come out with a two to three-year roadmap to accomplish the objective.

The minister gave the charge when he addressed a two-day mid-year performance review meeting of the CNC in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, on the theme: "Towards effective operations of CNC: The role of partnerships and collaborations.”

It was attended by regional directors and accountants of CNC who appraised their performances and activities, including challenges and the way forward.

Rich culture

Dr Awal said the nation abounded in rich culture which, when harnessed, could rake in about six billion dollars within the next three years.

That, he explained, could be accomplished, if each of the expected two million tourists, who would visit the country, spent 3,000 dollars during their stay.

The minister, therefore, encouraged the regional centres to make promotion of culture a priority since it was the bedrock of tourism.

He also urged the regional directors to package programmes that would have the buy-in of the private sector to drive growth for improved revenue, adding "we must come out with projects that would bring in money".

The Executive Director of NCC, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, said the commission would be coming out with a comprehensive five-year medium-term development plan that would include an in-depth assessment of its performance over the years.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, in a speech read on his behalf by the Regional Coordinating Director, John Donkor, said investing in the culture sector was essential for the overall growth and development of the regions and the country as a whole.

He, however, said the CNC in the regions must be equipped with the needed resources to make them more effective and efficient as the body responsible for the development of culture and tradition in the country.

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Akwadumhene, Nana Osei Owusu Agyare, said culture portrayed the values and identity of people, for which it must jealously be protected for posterity.