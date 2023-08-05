Sympathisers commiserate with family of late Sunyanihene

Biiya Mukusah Ali Aug - 05 - 2023 , 09:12

Hundreds of people from all walks of life last Friday thronged the new Sunyani palace to sympathise with the Boahen korkor Asennie Royal Family and the Sunyani Traditional Council, following the death of the Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

A book of condolence was opened in honour of the later Nana Asor Nkrawiri by the family and the council.

It was well attended by chiefs from far and near, politicians, heads of departments, institutions and organisations, the Clergy, associations and groups, among others.

All mourners who thronged the grounds were dressed in black and red, while trees and streetlights poles in the Sunyani Municipality were also draped in red and black ribbons.

The Sunyanihenmaa, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, and sub-chiefs sat in state throughout the day to receive mourners and delegations from far and near.

Atmosphere

Sounds of throbbing traditional drums from several traditional drummers, incantations, firing of muskets and horn blowing filled the atmosphere from the principal streets of Sunyani to the palace as chiefs and their retinues made their way to the venue.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the council officially announced the death of Nana Asor Nkrawiri II.

All commercial activities in the municipality came to a halt as directed by the council during the announcement.

Most places in the municipality, including the central business district, were silent while the usual traffic jam at the Cocoa House Roundabout was absent.

All educational institutions, including the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) were also closed as residents converged on the palace, while others stayed indoors.

Restrictions

In honour of the late chief, the council has placed a one-month ban on noise making in the municipality from Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to Thursday, August 24, 2023.

All funerals and one-week observance, preaching on the principal streets of Sunyani and merrymaking ceremonies, such as weddings and naming events in public places have been banned during the period.

Additionally, the council has banned movement of animals in the city and declared that people who wished to come to the city within the one-month period must dress in black or red apparels.

Comply with directive

Speaking to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the ceremony, the Secretary of the Funeral Committee, Nana Kofi Adom Manu, appealed to the public, particularly residents in the municipality to comply with directives issued by the council to avoid embarrassment.

He explained that the closure of shops and schools was only imposed on Friday, July 28, 2023 to pave way for the ceremony.

Nana Manu explained that all commercial activities has resumed after the Friday ceremony

He apologised to anyone who had been harassed unnecessarily during the process to forgive the council.

Background

The late Nana Nkrawiri, who died in July 2022, at the Bono Regional Hospital, was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

Nana Nkrawiri, a retired educationist, was known in private life as Osei Kofi.

He was enstooled as the Chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980, with the stool name Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

He succeeded Nana Kwaku Yeboah, and the Sunyani stool was raised to a paramountcy in 1989.