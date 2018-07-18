Public happy with turnaround time at DVLA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is using customer feedback to improve innovations aimed at ensuring seamless and real-time delivery of services, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the authority, Mr Kwasi Agyemang Busia, has said.
According to him, positive feedback from the public regarding service improvement at various DVLA centres had resulted in the public becoming compliant with regulations and making the acquisition of a driving licence a priority.
He explained that the quick turnaround time at DVLA centres had received great reviews from the public with many people taking to social media to commend the management of the DVLA for introducing reforms that had made it easy for people to acquire and renew their licence within 30 minutes or an hour’s time, based on the authority’s regular, premium and prestige services.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra, Mr Busia said there were processes underway to reduce the time for registration of vehicles as well.
“The idea is to use technology to improve efficiency, change people’s mindset and ensure that service processes are shortened,” he said.
A customer undergoing eye test at the DVLA's Prestige Centre
Customer-focused
Mr Busia said the authority was investing heavily in the training of its personnel in line with its goal of becoming a customer-focused institution.
The feedback “is encouraging and we intend to leverage the minimal gains made so far to scale up our service delivery both in quality and time,” he stressed.
In line with that, Mr Busia stated that the authority was improving infrastructure at its centres nationwide, with the goal of “injecting pride into the organisation so that people will be willing to work here,” he said.
Driver test
Mr Busia hinted that in its quest to make it easier for the public to acquire driving licences, the authority would by the fourth quarter of this year, introduce a voice-over translation of its computer-based tests into five local languages.
Additionally, he said, the authority by way of introducing a simulation and tertiary drive test, had mapped and worked out a scheme whereby university students would be assisted to acquire a full driving licence before they graduate.
Emission control
Asked about how to control emission from vehicles, Mr Busia explained that the authority was collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to begin a pilot testing of vehicles in the last quarter of this year, for carbon emission, and would use that as a precondition to register and issue road worthy certificates.
“We are also collaborating with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to begin a classroom certification programme for drivers of hazardous and gaseous trucks. It is our hope that these innovations will ensure efficiency in our operations,” Mr Busia added.