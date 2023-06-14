Prof Ama Ata Aidoo to be given state burial

Donald Ato Dapatem

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo to be given a state assisted burial on July 13, 2023, President Akufo-Addo has just announced.

President Akufo-Addo who said this when the family came to inform him about the death and the funeral arrangements for the burial said the state assisted burial would afford the state and the entire nation to mourn her illustrious daughter.

He said he and the late Professor were young contemporaries at the University of Ghana as students and described her as "an outstanding writer, advocate for women's cause, the cause of Africans and the progressive people around the world".

More to follow…

