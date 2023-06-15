Road maintenance resumes to address inconveniences

Daily Graphic Jun - 15 - 2023 , 06:43

The Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) has assured the public that measures are being put in place to repair critical sections of roads which have gone bad across the country.

A section of the public have expressed concern about potholes and gullies that have developed on roads, including construction sites of stalled road projects, as a result of the recent heavy rains.

The ministry said maintenance works were underway at some locations.

The MRH explained that significant volumes of work were being done to expand the country’s road network and maintain old roads.

For instance, it cited ongoing maintenance works at Teshie Tsui Bleoo and Fertiliser roads.

However, the statement explained that the rainy season always caused some deterioration to some old roads, which were quickly attended to.

The ministry advised motorists and the public to follow the traffic management and safety measures put in place around the locations where these works are being carried out.

“The ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a well-maintained road infrastructure responsive to the needs of Ghanaians,” a statement from the ministry added.

Graphic report

The Daily Graphic yesterday carried a story about potholes developing on some major roads in Accra following the recent rains in the country which is impeding the smooth movement of vehicles across the city.

The hardest hit are the stalled road projects, whose unpaved portions have created gaping holes with the onset of the rains.

The Dr K. A. Busia Highway, Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, Junction Mall at Nungua, Teshie town roads, Zongo Junction, the outer lanes on both sides of the N1 from the Nii Boi Town Lorry Station to the Liberty Centre Assemblies of God Church, and the Abossey Okai Central Mosque stretch are the worst affected.

In Sunyani, the Sunyani inner city and the ring road projects under the Sinohydro Agreement have stalled, leaving the roads to deteriorate, with some portions developing potholes.

Biiya Mukusah Ali reports from Sunyani that the roads, particularly the nine-kilometre Sunyani inner ring road from the Sunyani Technical University (STU)

Roundabout to the Fiapre Roundabout, have become bumpy and riddled with potholes.

Erosion has also started eating up part of the road, especially around the U-drains, causing defects to the project.

The reporter observed that the situation is likely to worsen with more rain.

The situation across the city and other parts of the country has left motorists and commuters enduring long queues arising from the slow movement of vehicles through potholes of various shapes and sizes.

Many drivers who consistently use these roads have ended up damaging their shock absorbers, ball joints and other parts of their vehicles, some of the motorists told the Daily Graphic.