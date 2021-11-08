Prisons cautions public against recruitment scams

The Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) Administration has cautioned the public against a fraudulent Instagram account purportedly sending messages to unsuspecting persons promising them of "protocol" recruitment into the service.
The fraudulent Instagram account with the name honabrose9863 is also said to be using the pictures of the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, and the Director-General of Prisons, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir.
Statement
In a release issued to the media and signed by the Chief Public Relations of the GPS, Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP), Mr Courage Atsem, the Prisons Administration said it had concluded the first three phases of its ongoing recruitment exercise, namely physical and body screening, verification of documents and aptitude test.
It said all qualified applicants, who took part in that exercise, were currently awaiting results to proceed to the next phase.
It, therefore, cautioned that any person who transacted any business with the said fraudulent Instagram account or any other or persons did so at their own risk.
It gave the address of the Prisons Administration recruitment portal as http://www.applyghprisons.com and said it was the only portal for the current recruitment exercise.
It warned operators of those fraudulent social media accounts to desist from such criminal acts or be ready to face the full rigours of the law.