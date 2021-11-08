9 Voltarians receive honorary degrees

The Sastra Angkor University, Cambodia, has awarded honorary degrees in management and leadership to nine individuals from the Volta Region for their dedicated service to the development of the country.
A citation that accompanied the awards stated that the recipients had excelled in their various fields of discipline and had impacted positively to the social fabric of humanity.
Honourers
They are the Director of Ho Diocesan Health Services, Mr Emmanuel Hanson Torde, the Dean of Hohoe Catholic Deanery and Parish Priest of St. Augustine's Parish, Hohoe, Very Rev. Fr Isaac Kodzo Benuyenah and the Regional Manager, Bank of Ghana, Hohoe, Mr Victor Kodjo Attah Akakpo.
Others are the Municipal Fire Commander, Hohoe, Mr Ahiabli Benjamin Kwasi, the General Manager, Volta Serene Hotel, Ho, Mr Stevie-Armah and Ms Beatrice Elimons, the District Magistrate of Kwabeng in the Atwiwa West of the Eastern Region.
They also include a former Regional Manager of Cocobod in the Volta Region, Mr Solomon Kwame Donkor, Area Estate Officer in charge of Eastern, Volta and Oti regions of SSNIT, Koforidua, Mr George Kobla Danu and the Regional Safety Officer, Ghana National Fire Service, Ho, Mr Bisimpo Richard.
Inspiration
Mr Danu told the Daily Graphic, in an interview, that the honour given them was a great motivation to remain dedicated to the development of the country.
He said such recognition was needed to inspire the young generation to commit themselves to the development of the country and maintain high moral standards.
"We need to encourage good leadership and service to the community to inspire the young ones who come after us to fully commit to a life of service and remain true to their cultural values," he said.