Policemen in bullion van robberies remanded

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded the four policemen and one civilian arrested in connection with the recent bullion van robberies in Accra.
The suspects are Constable Affisu, Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu and Razak Alhassan (a civilian).
Ibrahim and Ofosu have been charged with an attempt to commit robbery while Boadu, Jamedu and Alhassan have been charged with abetment.
Their pleas were however not taken by the court presided over by Patricia Amponsa.
This is because the police is still conducting investigations into the case.
They are to reappear on March 28, 2021.