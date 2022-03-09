Your strike is illegal - High Court to UTAG

The Labour Division of the Accra High Court has declared the strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) as illegal.
In a ruling Wednesday (March 9, 2022) the court, presided over by Justice Frank Abodwe Rockson held that the rules of natural justice were not bridged by the National Labour Commission (NLC) in enforcing the directive which sought to call off the strike as argued by lawyers for UTAG.
The NLC had argued in a motion that the strike by UTAG was illegal because it did not follow due process and violated the Labour Act.
However, lawyers for UTAG, opposed the application by the NLC on grounds that when the NLC heard about UTAG complaining about certain grievances, it did not give UTAG a hearing, a situation which UTAG described as violating the rules of natural justice
However, the court in its ruling, held that all parties (both NLC and UTAG) were given a fair hearing as all parties agreed and held meetings on bordering on resolving the issues in the presence of their lawyers.
“The was no violation of the rules of natural justice,” Justice Rockson said.
