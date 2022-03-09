Book on Prison System Transformation to be launched on March 15

A book on how to transform prison systems is set to be launched on March 15 at the Mikkado Conference Center in Accra.
Titled: Transforming Prison Systems in Africa it is expected to set the agenda for discussions on Prison reforms across the African Continent.
The 430-page book is written by Richard Kuuire, a former Director-General of Ghana Prison Service and a UN Advisor of Prison Systems in Africa. The book discusses the poor conditions in most African prisons, strategies towards prisoner reformation and rehabilitation and how stakeholders in the criminal justice system can work together to enhance better and good qualitative standards in prison in the continents prison delivery.
The book reminds Governments of their responsibility in providing humane prison systems so as not to abuse the human rights of prisoners which currently prevails in most of the continent’s prisons.
The book, which is the first of its kind on Africa’s prison reforms, discusses, in particular, the situation of prisons in Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia while highlighting best prison practices across various prisons in Africa.
According to the author of the book Mr Richard Kuuire, ‘the prisons are often regarded as places for bad people and until this notion is changed, our prisons will continue to be in deplorable conditions since our society regards it to be the same. Anybody, irrespective of his or her stature could land in prison and therefore behoves us to collectively and consistently help make the place good for human habitation.’ He emphasized.
He further charged African leaders to thrive to make the standards better than what they came to meet.
The launch event is expected to draw personalities from the Judiciary, the Prison Service, Human Rights, Police, Business Community, Media, Civil Society, UN system and Social Welfare.