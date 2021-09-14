Police to deal with Owusu Bempah's followers who heckled journalists

The police administration has apologised to journalists who were molested and abused during the court appearance of the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, Monday.
Journalists on Monday went through difficulties at the hands of the police and church members of the church of Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah.
Abuse
Police officers prevented the journalists from entering the courtroom, even to the extent of ejecting those already seated in the courtroom before the case was called.
Only two journalists managed to enter the courtroom. Even with that, the police were unable to identify them as journalists.
In the courtroom, the two journalists were threatened by some of the church members for writing about the case.
Outside the courtroom, the church members pounced on journalists, directed abusive words at them and tried to destroy their cameras for making attempts to take photos of Rev. Owusu Bempah as he was being led out into police custody.
Apology
A public statement signed by acting Director-General of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Kwesi Ofori apologising was silent on why the police personnel sacked the journalists from the courtroom.
He was also silent on the police officers who prevented the journalists from entering the courtroom.
He, however, indicated that the police were studying the footage and would take action against the perpetrators [church members] when they are identified.
“We apologise unreservedly for this inconvenience and wish to give the assurance that journalists will be fully protected and allowed to do their work at all times including the subsequent coverage of this case,” the statement said.
