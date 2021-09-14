Hajia Mariama was delightful and courteous - President Akufo-Addo eulogises Bawumia's mother

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late mother of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Hajia Mariama, as a delightful and courteous lady who took care of everyone she met or encountered.
President Akufo-Addo in a tribute to Hajia Mariama in a Book of Condolence asked for God’s blessings on her and for her peaceful rest in the bosom of the Lord.
The President paid the tribute to Hajia Mariama when he visited the residence of the Vice-President in Kanda, Accra, to commiserate with him on the death of his 82-year-old mother. He was accompanied by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and other government officials.
“My wife Rebecca and I came to express our condolences and sympathies to the Vice-President and his family at the sad loss of his mother. She was a delightful and courteous lady who looked after us very well on the occasions that we met her here and in Walewale. We ask for God’s blessing on her and for a peaceful rest in His bosom. May her soul be at peace,” the President wrote.
Hajia Mariama who had been unwell for some time and was hospitalized passed on early Monday (September 13) morning.
She was a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi district of the North East Region and one of the few girls from the northern part of Ghana to have gained admission to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.