Vice President Bawumia’s mother passes on

The mother of the Vice President, Hajia Mariama Bawumia alias Maame has passed on.
Sources close to the Vice-President said Hajia Mariama had been unwell for sometime now and was hospitalized.
She passed on early Monday (September 13) morning. She was 82.
Hajia Mariama was a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi district of the North East Region.
She was one of the few girls from the northern part of Ghana to have gained admission to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.
Meanwhile in an official announcement, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said burial has been scheduled for Tuesday September 14, 2021 in Walewale.
Below is a copy of Dr Bawumia's Statement.
STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF HAJIA MARIAMA BAWUMIA
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed to Allah we belong, and to Allah we shall return.)
It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia.
Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning in Accra. Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday September 14, 2021 in Walewale.
May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.
H.E. ALHAJI DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA,
VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA