Use more local materials for projects - Vice-President urges contractors

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged contractors to use more standardised local materials for their projects.
He said such a measure would not only help grow the economy, such as reduce the demand for foreign exchange, but also create job opportunities for the youth.
He said in spite of the availability of local materials on the market, some contractors, especially those in the building sector, still relied on imported materials, a practice which, he said, had an effect on the growth of the economy.
The Vice-President was speaking at the first awards night of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) in Accra last Friday.
The GhCCI is a non-profit, non-political body registered and incorporated under the Companies Act 1963 (Act 179) in May 2018.
The event, which was dubbed: “Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards 2021”, was on the theme: “Creating competitive, collaborative and innovative business governance for the construction industry of Ghana”.
Legislation
“I am fully aware of more legislation in the pipeline for the complete transformation of the construction industry. We now have the Engineering Council Regulations 2020, L.I. 2410, among other acts, to provide a conducive environment for the council to carry out its duties,” Dr Bawumia said.
Her said the Construction Industry Development Authority Bill would set the agenda for the transformation of technology, business and manpower development for the sector.
He added that with the enactment of the Land Act, it had become necessary for the survey profession to also be regulated.
“We need to examine what Ghana Beyond Aid means for the real estate and construction industry and what the concept also means for the orientation of the industry, including policy reforms,” he added.
He acknowledged the fact that the high cost of borrowing, with its resultant interest rates, had been part of constraints on players in the construction industry in many developing countries, including Ghana.
Dr Bawumia, however, gave an assurance that the soon-to-be-established Development Bank would ensure long-term funding and financing of development projects.
“We are hopeful the bank will provide low interests on loans to fund projects; we are focused on the long-term sustainability of the economy with our digitalisation agenda,” he added.
Awardees
In all, about 50 categories of awards were presented to practitioners in the industry, such as those in manufacturing, engineering, architecture, consultancy, building and road construction, planning, electrical contractors and surveyors.
Core Construction Company, whose Chief Executive Officer is Mr Frank Lartey, was adjudged the Construction Company of the Year, while the Best Road Contractor Award went to Justmoh Construction Limited, which has Mr Justice Amoh as the CEO.
Oswal Investment Limited, whose MD is Mr Humphrey Williams, received the Innovative Construction Company of the Year Award, with Antartic Contract Works Limited, whose MD is Mr Joseph Kwasi Okyere, was adjudged the Building and Civil Engineering Contractor of the Year.
The Construction Woman of Excellence Award was won by the President of Progressive Road Contractors Association, Madam Joana Adjei.
Contribution of contractors
The Chairman of the GhCCI, Mr Emmanuel Martey, said contractors had contributed much to the country’s development over the years, for which reason it would be a “travesty of justice” if their contribution was not appreciated.
He described the awardees as movers and shakers in the industry who deserved to be celebrated and said the chamber would continue to engage with all stakeholders to ensure excellent delivery of services.
The Paramount Chief of the Breman Traditional Area and President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, who chaired the event, expressed the hope that the recognition of the awardees would spur them on to work harder.