Police offer GH₵2k reward in hunt for man abusing child in video

The Ghana Police Service is offering a GHS2,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a man seen abusing an infant in a widely circulated video.
The Police in a statement said the reward is part of ongoing efforts to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child. They have also put out a hotline to receive tip-offs - 0243809991.
"The Police have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree," the Police said in a statement.
"Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.
"In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GH₵2,000.00 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child.
"Anyone with such information should contact the police on 0243809991".
Video
The disturbing one-minute 19 seconds clip starts under a tree with an unidentified man propping up an infant by its hand while he whips its legs with what appears to be the branch of the tree.
A voice is heard off-camera warning that the man would injure the crying child.
However, the lashes go on for about a minute with pauses when at times the man moves off camera and returns to whip the infant with enough force to the extent where it falls.