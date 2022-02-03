Police arrest Sekondi-Takoradi MCE for dangerous driving

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah, has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.
The police in a statement said Mr Issah was arrested Thursday, January 3, 2022.
The MCE has been charged on three counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29).
He has also been charged for Dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.
The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, Mr Issah is alleged to have verbally assaulted and threatened the police officer.