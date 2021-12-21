Patronise local resources to grow economy - Global Evangelical Church Moderator

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Right Rev. Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, has bemoaned how Ghanaians, particularly the youth, placed premium on anything foreign at the expense of local versions.
“The problem we have as a nation and Africans is the fact that we do not use what we have. We have been trained, not sure where the training came from though, to admire what others are doing and often despise our own,” he said.
The Rt Rev. Dr Ofori was speaking at a ceremony marking the opening of the new premises of the Global Theological Seminary (GTS), a training institution established by the GEC, at Adaklu Wumenu, near Ho, the capital of the Volta Region.
Speaking on: “God is the Provider,” the Moderator said God, in His infinite wisdom and mercies, had blessed Ghanaians and Africans with rich resources that could be harnessed for development.
He said it was about time “we looked internally and made use of all the resources, human and natural, so as to change our negative narratives. Let us develop the taste for our God-given resources,” Rt Rev. Dr Ofori said.
Background
The Moderator said after the split in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in 1991, the then E. P. Church of Ghana, now the GEC, had challenges with how to train its leaders, especially pastors.
The church relied on several institutions to train its pioneer pastors and leaders, but later took the bold decision to groom its own, he said.
The Moderator added that no institution could train another’s work force better than itself.
“For this reason, the GEC has decided to train its own pastors and church leaders. After the initial sound doctrinal training they receive from the GTS, they are allowed to further their education from other evangelical institutions,” Dr Ofori explained.
The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who is also a Presbyter of the GEC, encouraged members to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
He urged them to debunk the myth that injecting the vaccine was the mark of the beast.
The minister also called on Ghanaians to patronise the newly inaugurated Ho Airport for their safety, comfort and save time in order to keep the facility in business.
Gratitude
The Rector of the seminary, Rev. Dr K. A. Hiagbe, expressed gratitude to the leadership and membership of the church for relocating the institution to a permanent campus.
He said the move would contribute significantly in finalising accreditation from the appropriate quarters for the seminary.
Also at the ceremony was the Synod Clerk, Rev. Raphael Mac Attih; the Male Presbyter, Professor Remmeil Adorsraku; the Female Presbyter, Mrs Christie Esi Boboobe; the newly elected executive of the seminary and their spouses, some synod committee members, pastors and some members of the church from the Ho presbytery.