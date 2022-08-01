Oppong Nkrumah meets factions in Ofoase-Ayirebi clashes

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has visited the two sides of the recent violent clashes in the area to calm tensions.
The effort followed last Thursday’s violent clashes between Ofoase Zongo and Brenase Youth in the constituency.
The MP called for peace among the people.
In an engagement with townsfolk and traditional leaders on both sides, Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed regret about the incident, which left one person dead and four others injured.
“First of all, we are one people. Whether you are from Brenase or from Ofoase, we are one people living in harmony. That is why we shouldn’t allow things like this to divide us,” he said.
“Ofoasi-Ayirebi is noted for being one of the peaceful areas in the region. Over the years, we have experienced significant developments, which has made our constituency the envy of many.
“So we need to come together as one people and not engage in acts that further divides us,” the MP added.
Call for restraint
Mr Oppong Nkrumah called on both factions to exercise restraint and to maintain law and order in the area while the police expedited investigations into the matter.
The meeting came on the back of clashes between youth of the two towns.
Residents of the towns have previously lived in unity until recently when reports of attacks on each other emerged.
Although the police have restored law and order, tension remain high, with fears of reprisal attacks being planned.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah asked the police and the District Security Council to step up patrols and intelligence-led operations to forestall further violence.
Traditional leaders and youth of both towns thanked the MP for his visit, and committed to live in peace, while asking for justice to be done by the state.