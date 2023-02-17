Oldest, bulletproof police station at Prampram

Prampram is a fishing community in the Greater Accra Region. Located in the Ningo Prampram District, Prampram is home to a sprawling sandy beachfront and a holiday destination for revellers.
Apart from being a destination for tourists and holidaymakers. The community boasts a rich history.
One such history is the fact that the town is the home of the oldest police station in Ghana. Not only is the structure the oldest but it is also resistant to bullets (bulletproof).
The facility was originally built in 1814 by the Danes who were in the then Gold Coast, as the first prison in Ghana.
Operational
Located in Lakpleh in Lower Prampram, the structure is currently still operational and serves as a police station for the Prampram township.
During a visit to the community, the Daily Graphic learnt that with the except for the roof of the facility that had been changed, the walls and beams remained much the same since it was built.
A traditional ruler, Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV, a member of the Prampram Traditional Council, told the Daily Graphic at a community clean-up exercise last Tuesday that Prampram, like many other coastal communities, boasted of a rich history and untapped tourist attractions.
He bemoaned the fact that successive political leaders had not given the needed attention to the development of Prampram and pledged that his office would do everything possible to develop the tourism potential of the town.