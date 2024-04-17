Oguaa Traditional Council calls for improvement of basic education

Shirley Asiedu-Addo, CAPE COAST Apr - 17 - 2024 , 10:20

THE Oguaa Traditional Council is to collaborate with some faculty members of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to enhance performance in basic schools in the metropolis.

The Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, said it was part of a drive to improve the quality of teaching and learning at the basic level to enable the youth to pursue higher education.

He described the quality of basic education in the metropolis as poor, and therefore, said there was the need for stakeholders to intervene to improve on the situation.

Osabarimba Atta said this during a press briefing to express gratitude to the UCC for conferring a Doctor of Law (honoris causa) on him last week.

The traditional leader was honoured for his outstanding service to the community and the university, making him the 53rd person to receive an honorary degree from the UCC.

Appreciation

The Omanhene expressed gratitude to UCC for the recognition accorded him and said it would spur him on to give his best to the people, the university and humanity in general.

On promoting cordiality between the university and its host communities, he pledged to work with all parties to ensure harmony in the area.