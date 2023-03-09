OccupyGhana to serve Lands Commission daily reminders over information request

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 09 - 2023 , 16:29

Pressure group, OccupyGhana, has pledged to send daily reminders to the Lands Commission over their request to obtain information concerning released or relinquished lands in Ghana.

The group said today [March 9, 2023] marks eight days since the Right to Information Commission (RTIC) delivered a ruling that ordered the Lands Commission to release the said information to them within 14 days.

The group in a statement today said "We will send you daily reminders until you deliver the information to us," adding "And if the 14 days expire without you giving us the information, we will take all steps available to us under the law to ensure that you comply with the RTIC’s orders."

OccupyGhana's statement