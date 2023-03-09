OccupyGhana to serve Lands Commission daily reminders over information request
Pressure group, OccupyGhana, has pledged to send daily reminders to the Lands Commission over their request to obtain information concerning released or relinquished lands in Ghana.
The group said today [March 9, 2023] marks eight days since the Right to Information Commission (RTIC) delivered a ruling that ordered the Lands Commission to release the said information to them within 14 days.
The group in a statement today said "We will send you daily reminders until you deliver the information to us," adding "And if the 14 days expire without you giving us the information, we will take all steps available to us under the law to ensure that you comply with the RTIC’s orders."
OccupyGhana's statement
Dear Sir:
RE: REQUEST FOR INFORMATION CONCERNING RELEASED OR RELINQUISHED LANDS
This is to follow up on our letter to you dated 2 March 2023 (our ref: OG/2023/011) on the above matter.
Today marks eight days since the Right to Information Commission (RTIC) delivered the ruling that ordered you to release the information to us within 14 days. In our 2 March 2023 letter, we also brought the ruling to your attention, and inquired when we may receive the information. We asked that if the information was in hardcopy, you let us know the total cost of it so that we may pay for and collect it. We also asked that if it is in softcopy, you let us know when, and to whom, we may submit a hard drive on which you will install the information.
We have not heard from you on these requests. We will send you daily reminders until you deliver the information to us. And if the 14 days expire without you giving us the information, we will take all steps available to us under the law to ensure that you comply with the RTIC’s orders.
Yours in the service of God and Country
OccupyGhana