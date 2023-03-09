OccupyGhana threatens Auditor-General with RTI over recoveries
Pressure group, OccuppyGhana, has given the Auditor-General a seven-day ultimatum to furnish them with report on the GH¢2.2 billion recoveries it claims it has made.
The group in a statement dated March 7, 2023, said it has made several attempts to get the Auditor-General's report on the said claim but they are yet to receive a copy of the report.
That, OccupyGhana said, it will fall on the Right to Information (RTI) Commission to compel the Auditor-General to release the said report.
OccupyGhana's statement
RE: AUDITOR-GENERAL RETRIEVES GH&2.2BN - REPRESENTS DISALLOWANCES FROM
2017 TO 2020
On 30 September 2022 we wrote to you (our ref: 0G/2022/037), demanding evidence backing the claim that you had issued disallowances and made recoveries in the amount stated in the heading to this letter.
You responded by a letter signed by one Ali Mohammed Zakaria (DAG/FAHRD) and dated 7 October 2022 (your ref: DAG/F&A/FIN/22.10/001), claiming that you had drafted a report on the recoveries, you were finalising it for Parliament, and 'immediately the report is finalised a copy will be made available' to us.
On 11 January 2023, we wrote to you (our ref: OG/2023/001) to inquire whether you had finalised your report, and requesting that a copy of the report be made available to us. You have not responded to that letter.
We write to repeat our request and to notify you that we will escalate this request to the Right to Information Commission, if we do not receive a copy of the promised report from you within seven days of the date of this letter.
Yours in the service of God and Country