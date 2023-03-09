OccupyGhana threatens Auditor-General with RTI over recoveries

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 09 - 2023 , 16:50

Pressure group, OccuppyGhana, has given the Auditor-General a seven-day ultimatum to furnish them with report on the GH¢2.2 billion recoveries it claims it has made.

The group in a statement dated March 7, 2023, said it has made several attempts to get the Auditor-General's report on the said claim but they are yet to receive a copy of the report.

That, OccupyGhana said, it will fall on the Right to Information (RTI) Commission to compel the Auditor-General to release the said report.

OccupyGhana's statement

RE: AUDITOR-GENERAL RETRIEVES GH&2.2BN - REPRESENTS DISALLOWANCES FROM

2017 TO 2020