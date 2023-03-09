Partner CSOs, private sector to address childhood vaccine shortages - RISE-Ghana to govt

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 09 - 2023 , 16:11

A Bolgatanga based non-governmental organisation (NGO) RISE-Ghana, has urged the government to partner civil society organisations and the private sector to help address the childhood vaccines shortages in the country.

The NGO says the shortages of childhood vaccines in Ghana is likely to derail the gains the country has made in its immunisation drive over the years.

Ghana has been experiencing shortages of some childhood vaccines, a situation the Ministry of Health has said it is working seriously to get it addressed.

In a statement dated Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Executive Director of RISE-Ghana, Alhaji Awal Ahmed Kariama, said the government, particularly the Ministry of Finance to immediately set-up a dedicated account for revenues accruing from the COVID-19 levy to serve as an emergency fund in line with the resource pooling function under the health strengthening systems approach.

He also urged the government to pay attention to the call for public health emergency fund championed by Civil Society groups such as SEND-Ghana as a first step of preventing situations such as the shortages of the childhood vaccines in the country.

RISE-Ghana statement on shortages of childhood vaccines in Ghana

THE HISTORIC CHILDREN’S VACCINE SHORTAGE IN GHANA-A WAKE UP CALL TO

SET UP DEDICATED FUND AND ROBUST RISK COMMUNICATION FOR

QUALITY ASSURANCE TO REDUCE RISK OF PANIC AND VACCINE HESITANCY.

For the first time in the history of childhood immunization in Ghana, disturbing news from the Ministry of Health indicated that key live saving vaccine, notably Measles Rubella and the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) are in short supply. A worrying development that is likely to derail the significant gains made over the years that has placed Ghana on the global stage as one of the top achievers in vaccine deployment and coverage.

Whiles commending the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Health and its partners such as UNICEF-Ghana, Global Vaccine Alliance for ensuring smooth implementation of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), RISE-Ghana notes with grave concern the recent development and wish to bring to the urgent attention of stakeholders to the following concerns:

1. The Government of Ghana/Ministry of Finance should immediately set-up a dedicated account for revenues accruing from the COVID-19 levy to serve as an emergency fund in line with the resource pooling function under the health strengthening systems approach.

2. Activate strong partnerships between Civil Society, Government, Private Sector and Development partners to roll out a risk communication and education programme to maintain vaccine confidence and mitigate the potential fear and panic.

3. Whiles it is refreshing that, the much awaited and novel National Vaccine Institute Bill has been approved by parliament awaiting Presidential assent, we wish to emphasize that, the GHANA CHILD CANNOT WAIT and we cannot afford to a lose a single child due to this current shortage of much needed vaccines.

4. As the first country in the world to sign on the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child (UNCR), Ghana must make good her moral and legal obligation to uphold and promote “the best interest of the child” in all aspects and especially during this difficult times of global vaccine stress.

5. The call for public health emergency fund championed by Civil Society groups such as SEND-Ghana should be given the urgent and highest level political will it deserves.

6. Lastly, the current trend should be a wake-up call for a national discourse on urgent proposals for Ghana to, in the words of his Excellency President Akuffo Addo “we can produce our own vaccines locally”.

7. We commend the gallant health work force and stakeholders for their sustained commitment to maintain the gains over the years.

Thank you.

Yours sincerely

Awal Ahmed Kariama

Executive Director