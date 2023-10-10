Nurse killed by unknown assailants at Walewale

Mohammed Fugu Oct - 10 - 2023 , 08:10

Walewale has been thrown into a state of mourning following the gruesome murder of a male nurse with the Walewale Government Hospital by some unknown assailants at Walewale, the West Mamprusi Municipal Capital of the North East Region.

The deceased, identified as Salifu Abdulai, aka “Expensive,” was said to have been beaten to pulp and abandoned near the Walewale cemetery last Sunday evening.

He was subsequently spotted by some passersby who rushed him to the hospital.

The Daily Graphic gathered that Abdulai had a heated confrontation with the assailants who reportedly attacked him, resulting in his death.

Confirmation

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, who confirmed the incident, said the police had since commenced investigation into the matter.

“We understand he had a misunderstanding with the suspects and they attacked and beat him mercilessly leading to his death.

We are saddened by the incident and the police have since intensified their investigation to apprehend the suspects,” he said.

Eyewitness

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was found lying down motionless by some passersby around 7 p.m. last Sunday.

He was rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital, but was referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital where he passed on.