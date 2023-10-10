Aged advised to pay attention to diet, emotions

Diana Mensah Oct - 10 - 2023 , 08:04

The aged have been advised to pay particular attention to their diets and emotional needs.

This is because ageing comes with its attendant susceptibility for illnesses, thus for their well-being, it is important they eat well and also ensure that they are emotionally stable.

The Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Dr Anastasia Mawudoku, gave the advice during an event to mark the International Day of Older Persons in Accra.

Statistics

On October 1, each year, the world marks the UN International Day of Older Persons to raise awareness of the challenges that confront the ageing population, and to mobilise the wider community to address difficulties faced by the senior citizens.

Figures from the Ghana Statistical Service indicate that the elderly population of 60 years and above has increased almost 10 times in the past 60 years, from a little over 200,000 in 1960, to almost two million in 2021.

The findings also show that one out of every four older persons is multi-dimensionally poor.

Some challenges that confront the aged in Ghana include neglect, the lack of specialised care and health complications.

Day

The event in Ghana attracted a number of well-known senior citizens who came together to socialise and also encourage one another.

The 33rd commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons was marked on the theme: “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations”.

Healthy living

Dr Mawudoku took the senior citizens through some daily routines they could engage in to remain active to prolong their lives, particularly with their diet and physical activities.

She said issues regarding older persons should transcend the celebration, and must be made a daily affair.

The Focal Person on Ageing at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Felix Logah, also shared some tips on healthy living and some of government’s interventions for the aged.

Key needs

The Founder and CEO of COMi Relief Foundation (CRF), Dr Edward Danso, said elements of diet and emotions were among the important needs of the well-being of the aged.

Dr Danso, who is also a specialist in geriatric care, said the day was significant in highlighting the needs of older persons in society, stressing that the three key issues that should not be overlooked in the life of the aged were dieting, hygiene and emotional needs.

These, Dr Danso said, would be the focus of the organisation as it regularly engaged older persons.