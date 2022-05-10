Ningo-Prampram sea defence project reaches 50%

At least, 50 per cent of work on the $393 million Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project has been completed.
It involves the construction of 24 groynes — 200 metres apart — to cover five kilometres of coastline in the community.
The project, awarded on contract in October 2019 and expected to be completed in October 2023, is being executed by Bridge Global.
The Project Manager of Bridge Global, Osei Sarpong, made this known when members of the Select Committee on Works and Housing of Parliament visited the project site at Ningo-Prampram to inspect the progress of work.
The committee, led by the Ranking Member on the committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, will recommend to Parliament and the Minister of Works and Housing, where necessary, interventions for the speedy completion of the project.
Review of project
Briefing the committee, Mr Sarpong said 24 groynes were being constructed across the five kilometres stretch at 200 metres apart after reviewing an initial plan to construct 50 groynes of 100 metres apart for the same stretch.
“So, instead of 50 groynes, we ended up constructing 24 groynes at the same cost,” he said.
He said the company was currently working on the 24th groyne of the project as instructed by the project consultant.
“We are now awaiting instruction to begin the next 50 per cent of the project.
We need the instruction as quickly as possible because currently, we have idle equipment,” he said.
Mr Sarpong said apart from protecting the shoreline and the livelihood of the people, the project had given employment to 30 of the locals, mainly as equipment operators.
“The project has had an impact.
Before we started, some of the property were under serious attacks by the tidal waves, but since we started the coastline has been quite stable,” he said.
Mr Sarpong identified cash flow from the government as the main challenge facing the contractors, while sand-winning along the area and open defecation were other challenges.
“If we spend all this money and people do the negative things, it is not the best,” he said.
Funds
The Ranking Member on the committee urged the government to expedite payment to the contractor to ensure the smooth execution of the project.
He expressed worry that the delays in the payment to the contractor would likely result in a cost overrun of the project.
He also expressed worry that the contract was awarded on a sole sourcing basis, saying the contractor was executing such a project for the first time.
“It is vital that government focused on competitive bidding to ensure the project is executed by highly qualified and deserving contractors for an assured quality of work,” he said.