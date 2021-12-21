NCCE to focus on constitutional reforms engagements - Chairperson

The focus of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) next year is to work with stakeholders to push for constitutional reforms, the chairperson of the NCCE, Ms Josephine Nkrumah, has said.
Those reforms, she said, would address the challenges in the country’s democratic governance systems.
She said this at the NCCE’s end of year review meeting at Dodowa in the Shai –Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.
Regional Directors and some directors at the NCCE headquarters took part in the review meeting.
Ms Nkrumah said 10 years after the work of the constitutional review committee, it was important to revisit the issue so as to strengthen democratic governance.
“As our core mandate suggests, our objective is to sustain the democracy in Ghana and, therefore, as a Commission, we are very interested in activities and programme that will build on our national cohesion because this can be or have a bearing on democracy,” she stated.
Ms Nkrumah also urged Ghanaians to put premium on peace in order to build a stronger and united country irrespective of the diversity.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the West Africa Programme Director, Conciliation Resource, UK, Ms Janet Adama Mohammed, urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to redefine its strategies in working with young people in the country.
“We are losing our young people to drugs and we have to be careful as a society to put in strategies to support them,” she indicated.
She explained that the challenges of unemployment and exclusion from governance were making the youth lose their sense of belonging and identity.
That, Ms Mohammed said, exposed the youth to radicalisation and made them join extremist groups.