National Mosque Imam Commends Bawumia for his strong Anti-LGBTQ statement

GraphicOnline Apr - 12 - 2024 , 22:59

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been commended for his tough stance against the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.

Speaking at the observation of Eid prayers in Kumasi on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia, addressing the LGBTQ issue in Ghana, stated that he is opposed to it as a Muslim.

Additionally, he mentioned that he cannot support the act as a leader because both Christians and Ghana's norms are also opposed to the practice.

Responding to the issue at Jummah Prayers at the National Mosque on Friday, the Imam who led the prayers, Imam Ustaz Muaz Ibn Imam Abass, expressed excitement about Dr. Bawumia's stance.

He commended the Vice President, stating that Muslims are pleased with it because his opposition to the practice is in line with Islamic teachings.

"Yesterday, Dr. Bawumia spoke about the practice of homosexuality and declared his stance against it. Muslims are happy with what Vice President Bawumia said because it reflects our teachings," the Imam said, in the presence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Below is a full text of what Dr. Bawumia said in Kumasi:

"First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frowns on the practice of homosexuality," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey."

"Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah."