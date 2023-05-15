Napaga Kaziya Foundation donates to Yendi Prisons

May - 15 - 2023

A wife of the Overlord of Dagbon, Napaga Kaziya Asana Salifu, has donated some air conditioners to the Prison Service at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The donation formed part of activities of Napaga Asana’s NGO, Napaga Kaziya Foundation, based in Accra.

She said the organisation would also be donating some used clothing and food stuff to inmates of the prison, adding that it would also paint the entire building housing the prison service to give it a facelift.

Activities

According to her, the organisation had been supporting widows, orphans, street children and people with disability (PWDs), among others over the years.

“Our objective is to put smiles on the faces of the deprived and also support establishments that are in need to enable them to offer better services to the people,” she added.

Napaga Asana appealed to other NGOs and individuals to assist the prisoners to live decent lives during their reformation period.

Appreciation

The Yendi Municipal Assistant Director of the Yendi Prisons, Bopam Augustine, who received the items, expressed gratitude to their benefactor.

He pledged to put the items to judicious use while appealing to other philanthropic organisations and individuals to also come to their aid.