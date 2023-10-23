My focus is to reach out to needy, vulnerable — Lady Bishop Dodoo-Amoo

Efia Akese Oct - 23 - 2023 , 05:30

A newly consecrated Bishop of the Gospel Light International Church (GLIC), Lady Bishop Mrs Frances Akua Kwegyiriba Dodoo-Amoo, has pledged her commitment to reach out to more people and share the word of God through mini crusades and outreaches.

Lady Bishop Dodoo-Amoo who was part of new Bishops consecrated by the church said her focus would be on visiting prisons, orphanages and hospitals to fellowship with and win more souls for Christ.

In an interview with The Mirror after the event, she said it was her prayer to move branches of the church out of classrooms to their acquired lands and see to the completion of the temple at the Land Of Fruitfulness, Nungua, Accra.

She expressed gratitude to Bishop Matthew Yaw Addae-Mensah, the founder and Presiding Bishop of GLIC, and other bishops and leaders of the church who have played different roles in her ministry.

At the event which saw seven other new Bishops consecrated, the Presiding Bishop of The Pleasant Place Church, Gideon Titi-Ofei, advised them to be ready to serve as leadership was about service.

In a short exhortation, he said “Sometimes people get titles and they feel entitled.

Leadership is not a front row seat, the fact that you have been consecrated a bishop does not mean your leadership capacity has been improved.

The Bible says cursed is anyone who does the work of God carelessly.”

He cited biblical examples of people who were punished by God for being careless leaders, adding that each leader was accountable for the behaviour of the people they led.

Using his personal experiences as examples, Bishop Matthew Yaw Addae-Mensah encouraged them to fully commit to the work of God despite the many challenges their new roles might come with.