MTN's Ayo Insurance insures Oguaa chiefs for Fetu Afahye

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Sep - 01 - 2023 , 08:37

MTN'S subsidiary insurance company, Ayo Insurance, has provided a GH¢315,000 insurancepackage to cover 19 chiefs and queenmothers of the Oguaa Traditional Council for this year's Fetu Afahye.

The package isfor any eventuality during the festivities and forthe next three months.

The activities for this year's Fetu Afahye will be climaxed with a grand durbar of chiefs and people tomorrow.

The Senior Manager of MTN in charge of the Central and Western regions, Prince Owusu Nyarko, told the media afterthe presentation that MTN was supporting 40 traditional councils across Ghana this year to celebrate their festivals as part of the company’s efforts to strengthen cultural values.

The telecommunications company last Wednesday, as part of that commitment, presented GH¢15,000 to the Oguaa Traditional Council to support this year's Oguaa Fetu festival.

MTN's presentation also included GH¢1,000 of airtime and a drink hamper to the council.

Ayo Insurance also presented GH¢2,000 in cash to the traditional council.

The gesture, Mr Nyarko said,was also to promote the country's cultural heritage and to preserve cultural traditions while strengthening the ties between the company and the traditional councils and the people.

He said MTN was an African company committed to improving the communities it worked in.

"MTN is an African company, and we believe in our tradition.

We know that the support we give to the traditional councils go a long way to develop the communities where the festivals happen," he said.

Education

The company is expected to set up customer experience centres with its products and also undertake extensive education on mobile money fraud during the festivities.

Mr Nyarko urged Ghanaians to register with its mobile money scheme and patronise its products.

The Chairman of the Afahye Planning Committee, Perry Mensah, thanked MTN for its continued support to the festival over the years.

He said FetuAfahye remained the biggest in West Africa, even if it had been underrated.

"We hope that as we go forward, the engagement will be deeper and the festival will be placed on the pedestal it belongs," he added.