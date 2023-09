COVID-19 Trust Fund completes work - Pays GH¢7.4m into Consolidated Fund

Donald Ato Dapatem Sep - 01 - 2023 , 08:23

The COVID-19 Trust Fund established to mobilise support to complement the government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic has completed its work and paid the remaining GH¢7.4 million into the Consolidated Fund.

The fund in its three-and-a-halfyears duration received both cash and in-kind a total of GH¢65,467,911.71 out of which a total of GH¢58,020,508.91 was disbursed for the major projects, programmes,activities and interventions.

The Chairperson of the fund, Justice Sophia A.B.Akuffo,who made this known to journalists at the offices of the fund within Jubilee House in Accra, said the payment was in accordance with Section 23 of Act 1013 establishing the fund.

The seven-member Board of Trustees inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 8,2020, was charged with the responsibility to manage the contributions received, both in cash and in kind.

It was also to support those who were directly engaged in the combat of the pandemic,and those infected with or afflicted by the COVID-19 disease, particularly the socially needy and vulnerable.

Justice Akuffo explained that the trust contracted the Ghana AntiCorruption Coalition (GACC) to conduct a study on the governance structure, sources of funding and legal regime at a cost of GH¢150,600.00.

That,she explained,was to ensure that a future institution could function on a broader basis as a conduit for receiving and managing resources to support the management or combat of any future medical emergency similar to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Public Records

She added that an amount of GH¢27.7 million had been paid to the Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD) to keep and all the relevant records of the Trust Fund for future referencing by any member of the public who desired to conduct research into the Trust Fund.

“The Fund has also made an additional contribution of GH¢361,693.45,as a top-up (arising from price escalations) to the initial amount given to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to ensure the completion of the rehabilitation of their Isolation Centre,” she added.

Furthermore,the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture were supported with a total amount of GH¢7.5 million to purchase reagents through the Ministry of Health to enhance testing for the virus during the heat of the pandemic.

Support

Justice Akuffo announced that the fund provided various support towards construction,rehabilitation and equipping of COVID-19 care management centres,isolation centres, hospitals and other medical facilities to the tune of GH¢8,637,280.56.

The beneficiaries,she stated,were the National Infectious Disease Centre in Ga East,Pantang Hospital,Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

She commended Ghanaians for their generosity.

She explained that 85 per cent of all contributions to the fund came within the first three months of its establishment.

Justice Akuffo said the fund acquired and distributed PPE to a cumulative total value of GH¢22.1 million to 56 regional,municipal and district hospitals; COVID-19 Care Management Centres,Isolation Centres; eight Testing Centres; and about 226 CHPS compounds across the length and breadth of the country.

She said also included was the support given to the School Reopening Committee to procure PPE for distribution to students in tertiary institutions.